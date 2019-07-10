Central Florida singer-songwriter Billy Mick releases new single ‘Flesh and Bone’

By : Jeremy Williams
July 10, 2019
Comments: 0

ORLANDO | Central Florida singer-songwriter Billy Mick released the first single from his upcoming debut album on YouTube July 1.

The song, titled “Flesh and Bone,” is an upbeat track preaching tolerance, acceptance and understanding.

“I am very passionate about the LGBTQ+ community,” wrote Mick on his website, BillyMick.com. “I love sharing my music with the world! Thank you for sharing this adventure with me!”

According to his website, Mick is currently at work on his first album. While a title has not been announced he writes that the music will celebrate “life, love, individuality and equality for all.”

“Flesh and Bone” is currently available on all streaming platforms including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music. To get updates of Mick and his new album, find him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @BillyMickMusic.

Watch the video for “Flesh and Bone” below.

Share this story:

Avatar

Jeremy Williams

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Take the 2019 LGBTQ community survey and have your voice heard
Watermark is hiring a Multimedia Assistant
Orlando musician Craymo wins World Wide Music Contest with anti-bullying song