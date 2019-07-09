Watch: Renée Zellweger stars in Judy Garland biopic trailer

ABOVE: Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in “Judy.” (Screenshot via YouTube)

Renée Zellweger transforms into the iconic actress/singer Judy Garland in the first full-length trailer for the film biopic, “Judy.”

The film follows Garland as she and her two children arrive at their hotel suite only to discover that the room has been released because her account is in debt. Financially suffering, Garland accepts a job for a five-week show run at The Talk of the Town in London in 1968. The shows would be her final live performances before her accidental drug overdose in 1969 at the age of 47. Along the way she battles addiction, depression and begins a love affair with Mickey Deans, who would become her fifth and final husband.

Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon and Bella Ramsey also star in the film directed by Rupert Goold.

“Judy” hits theaters on Sept. 27.

Watch below.