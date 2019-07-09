Orlando Fringe announces new producer, show director for 2020 festival

ABOVE: Lindsay Taylor (L) and Michael Marinaccio. (Photo courtesy Taylor’s Facebook page)

ORLANDO | The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival has announced that, after nearly a decade, Michael Marinaccio will step down as the festival producer starting with Fringe’s 29th festival in 2020.

“For the last eight years I have been so incredibly proud to serve as the festival producer of the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival,” Marinaccio wrote on Facebook. “Serving over 1,000 artists annually has been one of the greatest honors of my life. After over a year of discussion and contemplation, last month I stepped down from that position and accepted a new role with Orlando Fringe.”

That role will be the newly-created position of show director. The new position will allow Marinaccio to focus on curating Orlando Fringe’s Winter Fest, as well as allow him time to create, book and direct productions at the festivals and year round.

“I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to create new art in my favorite place,” Marinaccio said.

Lindsay Taylor has been named as the new festival producer. Taylor, an artist who has produced, directed and starred in festival productions, has served as Orlando Fringe’s associate producer for the last two seasons.

“I knew from the first day of being an artist here that I needed to be a part of it in a big way for a long time. PINCH ME,” wrote Taylor on her Facebook page. “I learned a lot from Michael and I’m grateful for everything he taught me. I started as an artist the first year he was a producer back in 2012. We’ve grown and supported each other since … We are super lucky we have a great group of people working alongside of us who have our back as we make this transition.”

“I owe a huge thank you to Alauna McMillen Friskics and Kenny Howard for being open and understanding, and working with me to figure out how I could best continue to serve the organization I love,” Marinaccio said.

Friskics is the Orlando Fringe’s executive director and Howard serves as president of the Orlando Fringe board of directors.

“[Mike]has toured the world inviting artists to apply for the Orlando Fringe lottery, which has had a direct result in elevating the quality and bringing never-before-seen productions to Orlando,” said Friskics in an interview on BroadwayWorld.com. “Mike’s relationships with Fringe artists around the globe will be harnessed to take Fringe to the next level with curated content like Winter Mini-Fest and our year-round events.”

“I am excited about our organization’s changes,” added Howard.”With our continued growth, we are constantly looking at how to serve the needs of the artists and the patrons best, and in these new roles, both will benefit greatly.”

Marinaccio and Taylor both began their new positions officially with Orlando Fringe July 1.