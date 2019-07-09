Documentary on Pete Buttigieg’s campaign in development

By : Mariah Cooper OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 9, 2019
ABOVE: Mayor Pete Buttigieg.(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

A documentary focused on South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign run is currently filming.

Story Syndicate, a production company headed by filmmakers Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan, has started filming Buttigieg’s campaign events and the recent Democratic debate in Miami, according to Axios.

The documentary will reportedly follow Buttigieg’s rise to national prominence as one of the first openly candidates to run in a presidential race. He is also one of the youngest candidates to run at age 37.

The project is still in its early stages. No production or streaming company has picked up the documentary.

Garbus directed the 2015 Nina Simone documentary “What Happened, Miss Simone?” which received six Emmy nominations and an Academy Award nomination.

