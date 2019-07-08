Victory Fund endorses Obama-era ambassador for U.S. Senate

ABOVE: Openly gay U.S. ambassador Daniel Baer, Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key.

The LGBTQ Victory Fund, which has the exclusive purpose of backing LGBT candidates running for political office, has thrown its support behind a former U.S. ambassador who served during the Obama administration and is running to become the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate.

Annise Parker, CEO of the Victory Fund, announced the endorsement of Baer Monday in a statement that recalled Jared Polis’s 2018 victory in Colorado as the first openly gay man elected governor.

“Coloradans led the country by electing America’s first openly gay governor in 2018 – and in 2020 they will make history again in sending the first out gay man to the U.S. Senate,” Parker said.

Baer is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for Senate in a field of candidates that includes former State Sen. Michael Johnston, former Navy sailor and Halliburton worker Keith Pottratz, former State Rep. Andrew Romanoff and former congressional candidate Stephany Spaulding.

The Democratic primary in Colorado is June 30, 2020. If Baer succeeds in obtaining the Democratic nomination, he’ll face off against Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), who’s considered one of the most vulnerable Republicans in 2020.