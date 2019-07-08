Botswana government to appeal ruling that decriminalized homosexuality

The government of Botswana has announced it will appeal a ruling that decriminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations in the African country.

Reuters on Saturday reported Batswana Attorney General Abraham Keetshabe in a statement said the country’s High Court “erred” when it struck down a colonial-era sodomy law on June 11.

“I am of the view that the High Court erred in arriving at this conclusion and thus, I have decided to note an appeal with the Court of Appeal,” said Keetshabe.

Advocacy groups in the U.S. and around the world praised last month’s ruling, which was issued less than a month after Kenya’s High Court upheld the constitutionality of the country’s colonial-era sodomy law. Angola, Mozambique and São Tomé and Principe are among the African countries that have decriminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations in recent years.