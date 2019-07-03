YouTube star Phil Lester comes out as gay

YouTuber Phil Lester came out as gay in a video released on Sunday.

Lester, 32, boasts more than four million subscribers. His coming out video has received more than two million views.

“There is something quite big I’ve been meaning to tell you guys. I’m gay, and depending on who you are, you might’ve known, or it could’ve been a surprise… surprise! That’s how I should’ve come out to my parents. Even if you don’t totally relate to my story, you might learn something or change your view, or just feel like you’re not alone with something you went through. I’m gay! It’s great! I’m happy! And hopefully you’re happy for me too. If not, I hope you have a think about why you want a fellow human to be unhappy. And not true to who they are. And if that is a healthy mindset to have,” Lester says in his video.

Lester is a frequent collaborator with fellow British YouTuber, Dan Howell, and they are known as the comedy duo, Dan & Phil. Howell also came out as gay last month and hinted in his video that he and Lester were once romantically involved.

