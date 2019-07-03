Watch: Miley Cyrus represents queer, trans community in new video

Miley Cyrus released the new video for her feminist anthem” Mother’s Daughter,” which features plenty of LGBTQ representation.

In the video, Cyrus dons a red, latex catsuit reminiscent of Britney Spears’ iconic red look in her “Oops…I Did it Again” music video.

Plenty of cameos are featured in the video including from queer skateboarder Lacey Baker, transgender model Casil McArthur and transgender and disabled model, Aaron Philip.

Tish Cyrus, Miley’s mother, also makes an appearance in the video sipping tea.

“I’m a freak, hallelujah/ Every day of the week I’ma do ya/ Look at her, she got the power/Don’t f*ck with my freedom/ I came back to get me some/ I’m nasty, I’m evil/Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter,” Cyrus, who identifies as gender-fluid and pansexual, sings on the track.

The video also flashes phrases such as “Every woman is a riot,” “You are f*** beautiful,” “Virginity is a social construct” and “Sin is in your eyes” across the screen.

“Mother’s Daughter” is the first single from her new EP “She is Coming.”

