Tom Holland would like to see a gay Spider-Man

Tom Holland is open to Spider-Man being gay.

Holland, 23, currently portrays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with the Sunday Times , Holland was asked if he would be okay with his character coming out as gay.

“Yeah, of course,” Holland replied. “I can’t talk about the future of the character because honestly I don’t know and it’s out of my hands. But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years. The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy. It doesn’t end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person.”

It’s unlikely that Spider-Man will come out as gay in this franchise as he is already romantically linked to MJ (Zendaya). However, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has promised that LGBTQ superheroes will be revealed in future films.

