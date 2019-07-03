Congressional Dems say Title VII ‘makes clear’ anti-LGBT discrimination unlawful

A group of 151 congressional Democrats—113 House members and 38 senators—have signed a legal brief insisting Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 “makes clear that workplace discrimination based on an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity is unlawful.”

The lawmakers submit the 25-page friend-of-the-court brief to the U.S. Supreme Court as justices are set to determine whether Title VII’s prohibition on sex discrimination in the workforce applies to cases of anti-LGBT discrimination.

“Title VII prohibits sex-based discrimination, and it is impossible to divorce an employee’s sexual orientation or gender identity from their sex,” the brief says. “Thus, discrimination on all bases that are related to a person’s sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity and nonconformance with sex stereotypes, is prohibited.”

The brief was organized by Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), who are the chief sponsors of the Equality Act in their respective chambers of Congress.

“No American should be forced to live in fear of discrimination in the workplace or losing their job entirely simply because of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” Cicilline said in a statement. “Yet in a majority of states in our country, people can still be fired from their jobs, or kicked out of their apartments just for being who they are. The court should take advantage of this important opportunity to bring the LGBTQ community one step closer to full equality by banning this discrimination nationwide.”