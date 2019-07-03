Anderson Cooper will inherit almost all of Gloria Vanderbilt’s fortune

Anderson Cooper, the youngest child of Gloria Vanderbilt, is set to receive almost all of his mother’s fortune.

Page Six reports that Vanderbilt’s will, which was filed on Monday in Manhattan surrogate court, left her oldest son Leopold “Stan” Stokowski her Midtown New York City apartment.

“All of the rest” of her property was left to Cooper. The exact amount Cooper will receive is unknown. Her middle son Chris Stokowski, who estranged himself from his family 40 years ago, was left nothing.

In an interview with Howard Stern in 2014, Cooper said he didn’t except to receive any of Vanderbilt’s fortune, which was estimated at the time to be $200 million.

“My mom’s made clear to me that there’s no trust fund. There’s none of that,” the CNN anchor told Stern. “I don’t believe in inheriting money. I think it’s an initiative sucker. I think it’s a curse. Who’s inherited a lot of money that has gone on to do things in their life? From the time I was growing up, if I felt like there was some pot of gold waiting for me, I don’t know if I would have been so motivated.”

Vanderbilt, the great-great-great-granddaughter of railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt, died on June 17 at the age of 95 following a battle with stomach cancer.