PHOTOS: WorldPride 2019 commemorates 50th anniversary of Stonewall

Millions lined the streets of Manhattan June 30 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and celebrate WorldPride.

Organizers said that 150,000 people marched during the parade, which kicked off at noon at 26th St. and Fifth Ave. in the Chelsea neighborhood. The Gay Liberation Front, the cast of FX’s hit series “Pose,” UK Black Pride co-founder Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, The Trevor Project and Monica Helms, the transgender activist who created the trans Pride flag, served as grand marshals.

Attendees included a wide array of Central Florida and Tampa Bay LGBTQ community organizations, a number of Watermark readers and our freelance photographer Nick Cardello.

Check out their photos below—and be sure to read our in-depth Stonewall coverage, including Gay Liberation Front member Mark Segal’s firsthand account of the riots, that fateful evening’s pacifist protest by St. Petersburg resident Jay Chetney and the origins of Stonewall Bar Orlando.

Photos by Nick Cardello:

Photos by Watermark readers: