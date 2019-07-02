‘Old Town Road’ rapper Lil Nas X comes out

Rapper Lil Nas X came out as part of the LGBTQ community on the last day of Pride month.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to ‘c7osure’,” Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter along with a clip from his song “C7osure” and a rainbow emoji.

“True say/ I want and I need/ To let go/ Use my time to be free/ It’s like it’s always what you like/ It’s always what you like/ Why it’s always what you like?/ It’s always what you like, huh/ Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow/ No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go/ Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take a hold/ This is what I gotta do, can’t be regretting when I’m old,” the song’s lyrics read.

Lil Nas X also tweeted out his album’s cover art which features the colors of the rainbow displayed on a building.

“Deadass thought i made it obvious,” he tweeted.

The 20-year-old is best known for his breakout hit song “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus. The song, which Lil Nas X describes as “country-trap,” is the longest running number one song of 2019.

Photo via Lil Nas X’s Twitter.