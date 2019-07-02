Madonna closes out WorldPride with nod to Stonewall anniversary

“Fifty years of revolution,” Madonna told the crowd via Variety. “Fifty years of freedom and fighting. Fifty years of putting up with discrimination, hatred and ignorance. Fifty years of not bowing down to fear. I’m so proud and honored to share this historical event with you. Fifty fu*king years. It’s insane. Are you with me?”

The pop legend also explained why the LGBTQ community has always been an important part of her life.

“Since I came to New York as a wee-little girl, I have always been embraced by queer nation. I always felt like an outsider, but you made me feel like an insider, like somebody. So you must know how much I love and appreciate everyone here from the LGBTQ community,” she explained.

Madonna treated the crowd to her iconic songs “Vogue” and “American Life” and included her new singles “God Control,” a message against gun violence, and “I Rise.”

Watch clips from her performance below.