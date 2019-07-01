PHOTOS: Tampa Bay Rowdies win 2019 Pride Night

ST. PETERSBURG | The Tampa Bay Rowdies defeated the Ottawa Fury FC at Al Lang Stadium with a 2-1 added-time win during the team’s Pride Night June 29.

The celebratory evening began with a pregame tailgate party and kicked off at 8 p.m. Multiple Tampa Bay LGBTQ organizations benefited from ticket sales, which if purchased by June 19 included a Rowdies Pride scarf.

“Thank you to all of the fans that came out to celebrate Pride Night,” the organization shared via social media July 1, “and to cheer the Rowdies on to another victory at home!”

Watermark was on hand to help celebrate—check out all of our photos below.

Photos by Russ Martin.