‘One Day at a Time’ saved from cancellation

“One Day at a Time” lives to see another day.

The reboot of the 1975 Norman Lear sitcom will return for season four on Pop TV, which is owned by CBS, Vulture reports. Netflix canceled the show back in March after three seasons. This is the first time a streaming series has moved to a cable network.

Pop TV will air 13 new episodes in 2020 and will air the first three seasons ahead of the season four premiere. CBS has also acquired the right to air the episodes on its network in 2020.

“One Day at a Time” follows a Cuban-American family headed by matriarch Penelope (Justina Machado). It was praised for its LGBTQ-inclusive storyline with Penelope’s teenage daughter Elena (Gomez) who comes out as a lesbian. It also stars Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky.

The cast and fans celebrated the good news on Twitter.

WE'RE BACK!

Thanks to every fan who made #saveodaat trend worldwide, ONE DAY AT A TIME is heading to POP TV & we couldn't be more excited! We have many more stories to tell about & we can't wait to share them with you! Thank you @sptv & @PopTV! #moreodaat https://t.co/4grfsn9RA3 pic.twitter.com/oPsvXL7DC5 — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) June 27, 2019

I can’t believe I’m typing this, but… we did it. YOU did it. The Alvarez family is coming back for a 4th season on @PopTV!!!!! what tHE FUCK!!!!!!!!!!!! #SaveODAAT ➡️ #MoreODAAT 🤯😭🎉💘🤪💃🏽❣️ pic.twitter.com/dZ8dbB8NmC — Isabella Gomez (@Isabella_Gomez) June 27, 2019

okay… THE FACT THAT #ODAAT GOT RENEWED DURING PRIDE MONTH 🏳️‍🌈 IS A MIRACLE AND SOME CRAZY MAGIC!! 💃🏽💃🏽 #moreODAAT pic.twitter.com/8zy1jy5rhM — eliana (@911eliana) June 27, 2019