‘One Day at a Time’ saved from cancellation

By : Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, Courtesy of the National LGBT Media Association
July 1, 2019
“One Day at a Time” lives to see another day.

The reboot of the 1975 Norman Lear sitcom will return for season four on Pop TV, which is owned by CBS, Vulture reports. Netflix canceled the show back in March after three seasons. This is the first time a streaming series has moved to a cable network.

Pop TV will air 13 new episodes in 2020 and will air the first three seasons ahead of the season four premiere. CBS has also acquired the right to air the episodes on its network in 2020.

“One Day at a Time” follows a Cuban-American family headed by matriarch Penelope (Justina Machado). It was praised for its LGBTQ-inclusive storyline with Penelope’s teenage daughter Elena (Gomez) who comes out as a lesbian. It also stars Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky.

The cast and fans celebrated the good news on Twitter.

 

