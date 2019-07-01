N.Y. becomes eighth state to ban ‘gay panic’ defense

ABOVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed into law a ban on gay panic defense. Photo courtesy of the Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Amid celebrations of WorldPride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a measure banning the use of trans and gay panic as a legal defense.

Cuomo penned his name to the legislation Sunday during a signing ceremony with LGBT advocacy leaders who supported passage of the ban on gay and trans panic defense in court.

“The gay and trans panic defense is essentially a codification of homophobia and transphobia, and it is repugnant to our values of equality and inclusion,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This defense strategy isn’t just offensive — it also sends a dangerous message that violence toward LGBTQ people is somehow OK. It’s not, and today we’re sending this noxious legal tool to the dustbin of history where it belongs.”

Individuals accused of violent crimes against LGBT people have in the past invoked gay and trans panic defenses in court to receive a lesser sentence, and in some cases, avoid conviction. In essence, the accused would blame the emotional disturbance of finding their victim was LGBT to avoid legal consequences for the act of violence.

Ethan Rice, senior attorney at Fair Courts Project at Lambda Legal, said in a statement the new law is “an important and long overdue step toward treating the LGBTQ community equitably.”

“LGBTQ people in New York should never have to experience violence,” Rice said. “When it happens, LGBTQ people certainly should not be faced with blame for this violence. These ‘defenses’ have no place in our justice system.”

On the same day Cuomo signed the ban, his office unveiled a video featuring Delores Nettles, the mother of Islan Nettles, a transgender woman who was murdered in Harlem in 2013 and whose assailant used the trans panic legal defense in court.