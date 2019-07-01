Millions attend WorldPride parade in New York

ABOVE: Millions of people turned out for the WorldPride parade in New York on June 30, 2019. The parade took place amid commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers.

Upwards of four million people lined the streets of Manhattan on Sunday for the WorldPride parade.

The parade began at noon at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood.

The Gay Liberation Front, the cast of “Pose”, UK Black Pride co-founder Phyll Opoku-Gyimah and the Trevor Project were grand marshals of the parade alongside Monica Helms, a transgender activist who created the trans Pride flag. Parade organizers said 150,000 people marched with myriad groups that include OutRight Action International, Capital Pride and the Human Rights Campaign.

The parade took place two days after the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which began on June 28, 1969.

LGBTQ Victory Institute President Annise Parker on Friday evoked Stonewall when she announced at an event in Brooklyn’s East Williamsburg neighborhood that her organization endorsed Pete Buttigieg for president.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday signed a bill that bans the use of so-called gay and trans “panic” defenses in court in his state. An estimated 45,000 people participated in the Queer Liberation March that also took place in Manhattan on Sunday.