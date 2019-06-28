Watch: ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot releases first trailer

ABOVE: Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott in ‘Charlie’s Angels.’ (Screenshot via YouTube)

The first trailer for the “Charlie’s Angels” reboot has arrived starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the private detective trio.

In this version, the spies have multiple mentors who all go by the name Bosley. Elizabeth Banks portrays one of them. Banks also directs the film.

The film also stars Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, Djimon Hounsou and Patrick Stewart.

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey have also teamed up for a new single for the film. The title has not yet been revealed. Destiny’s Child famously sang the song “Independent Women” for the 2000 reboot of the franchise.

“Charlie’s Angels” hits theaters on Nov. 15.

Watch below.