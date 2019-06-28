Prince William says it would be ‘absolutely fine’ if his children were gay

ABOVE: Prince William. (Photo by Robert Payne via Wikimedia Commons)

Prince William says it would be “absolutely fine by me” if any of his three children were gay.

The Duke of Cambridge visited the Albert Kennedy Trust on June 26 to discuss LGBTQ youth homelessness. During his visit, Prince William was asked how he would feel if one of his children ever came out as gay.

“Do you know what, I’ve been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well,” William replied via Express. “I think, you really don’t start thinking about that until you are a parent, and I think — obviously absolutely fine by me.”

Prince William did share that he would still be worried for his children since their lives are so public.

“The one thing I’d be worried about is how they, particularly the roles my children fill, is how that is going to be interpreted and seen,” he added.“So Catherine and I have been doing a lot of talking about it to make sure they were prepared.”

He and his wife Kate Middleton are the parents to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince Louis, 1.