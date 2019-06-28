Obama honors Stonewall’s 50th

Former President Barack Obama, LGBTQ ally and the nation’s 44th commander in chief, marked the 50th anniversary of Stonewall June 28.

“50 years ago, history was written at the Stonewall Inn when New York City’s LGBT community stood up, spoke out, and started a movement,” Obama shared.

“In 2016, I was proud to designate it as our first national monument to tell the story of the struggle for LGBT rights,” he continued. “Stonewall reminds us the arc of our history is an arc of progress so long as we keep pushing for it.”

You can view President Obama’s post below:

Photo via Facebook.