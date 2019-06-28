Elizabeth McCarthy suspends campaign for Florida House District 28 seat

SANFORD, Fla. | Elizabeth McCarthy announced she will be suspending her campaign as a Democratic candidate for Florida House District 28.

McCarthy made the announcement with a Facebook post June 28.

“After thoughtful contemplation , due to professional obligations, I am/have withdrawn as Democratic candidate seeking the nomination and election in Florida House District 28,” she wrote, “these considerations have made it impossible for me to continue forward as a candidate, giving the campaign the attention it deserves, while also being able to provide the attention my work requires.”

McCarthy goes on in the post, saying she wishes the best for the two remaining candidates, stating “Please remember it is about the people in District 28.”

In the post, McCarthy concludes by asking people to respect her decision, and asks for no phone calls, texts, hate comments or emails moving forward.

McCarthy’s credibility has been under fire since Florida Politics published a story calling out inconsistencies about McCarthy’s past, most notably her claims of working as a cardiologist at Orlando Regional Medical Center on June 12, 2016 after the Pulse tragedy.

“I was working that night. I removed 77 bullets out of 32 people, and helped with the triage,” McCarthy said, according to Florida Politics.

Florida Politics reported that the Department of Health has no record of McCarthy being a licensed doctor and Orlando Health has no record of any doctor working there by that name, claims independently varied by Watermark and found to be true.

McCarthy failed to address these claims in her current statement on Facebook or in any of her previous statements.