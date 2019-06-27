PHOTOS: St Pete Pride’s 2019 Street Festival

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride closed out its loudest and proudest year yet with the celebration’s annual Street Festival in the Grand Central District June 23.

Thousands browsed block after block of the beloved Gayborhood, enjoying entertainment and fantastic food surrounded by their community. The season’s largest community event truly delivered on St Pete Pride’s promise that there was something for everyone.

Watermark was on hand to close out Pride weekend—check out our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd, Ryan Williams-Jent.