PHOTOS: St Pete Pride’s 2019 Street Festival

By : Ryan Williams-Jent
June 27, 2019
Comments: 0

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride closed out its loudest and proudest year yet with the celebration’s annual Street Festival in the Grand Central District June 23.

Thousands browsed block after block of the beloved Gayborhood, enjoying entertainment and fantastic food surrounded by their community. The season’s largest community event truly delivered on St Pete Pride’s promise that there was something for everyone.

Watermark was on hand to close out Pride weekend—check out our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd, Ryan Williams-Jent.

Share this story:

Avatar

Ryan Williams-Jent

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

PHOTOS: Lisa Loeb headlines St Pete Pride’s SP2 Concert
PHOTOS: St Pete Pride celebrates 2019 Stonewall Reception
PHOTOS: St Pete Pride 2019 kicks off at Sirata Beach Resort