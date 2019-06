ST. PETERSBURG | Thousands gathered in downtown St. Petersburg for the 17th annual St Pete Pride Parade June 22.

The celebration began with the third annual TransPride March, which drew the largest amount of participants yet. Friends, families and floats filled Bayshore Dr. to honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and showcase St Pete Pride’s loudest and proudest year yet.

Watermark was on hand to help celebrate—check out all of our photos below.

Photos by Nick Cardello, Dylan Todd.