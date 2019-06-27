PHOTOS: Lisa Loeb headlines St Pete Pride’s SP2 Concert

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride’s 2019 SP2 concert was louder and prouder than ever June 21, welcoming singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb.

The annual fundraiser, benefiting St Pete Pride’s Community Grants Program, was hosted by Entertainment Director Kori Stevens. Ahead of Loeb’s headlining performance, crowds gathered at North Straub Park to celebrate with fan favorite entertainers like Divine AF and Jennifer Real.

Loeb sang her way into superstardom with the hit “Stay (I Missed You)” from the 1994 film “Reality Bites” and is a longtime LGBTQ ally. “Anything that any of us can do to make people feel free to be themselves, we should do,” she shared with Watermark ahead of the concert. “That’s the message of my music: have your experiences, be yourself.”

Watermark was on hand to celebrate the concert—check out our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.