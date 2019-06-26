Watch: ‘Queer Eye’ fashion expert Tan France gives John Mulaney a makeover on new series

ABOVE: Tan France and John Mulaney on ‘Dressing Funny.’ (Screenshot via YouTube)

“Queer Eye” fashion expert Tan France is taking his talents to celebrities on Netflix’s new comedian makeover web series “Dressing Funny.”

In the first episode, France tackles stand up comedian John Mulaney. France decides he wants Mulaney to look “more f**kable” and to dress slightly more like Mulaney’s friend and fellow comedian Pete Davidson.

France experiments with dressing Mulaney in some more youthful, Davidson-inspired looks after commenting that he thought Mulaney was much older. In reality, both France and Mulaney are 36 years old.

Other comedians France will help give a fresh new look include Davidson, Nick Kroll, Ali Wong, Miranda Sings, Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch.

“Dressing Funny” uploads new episodes on Netflix’s YouTube channel and Netflix is a Joke.

Watch below.