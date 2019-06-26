Jake Shears says ‘Let’s Have a Kiki’ broke up the Scissor Sisters

ABOVE: Jake Shears. (Photo by Raphael Chatelain)

Former Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears revealed in an interview with GayCities that the group’s demise was because of their hit single “Let’s Have a Kiki.”

“I didn’t know what the fuck to say after that song, quite honestly,” Shears told GayCities. “When that song came out and did what it did. I was just like, ‘Well, there it is, I guess we did it.’”

He continued: “I thought, we’ve been recording and touring for 10 years, and I felt like it was time. This wasn’t what anybody in the band had planned to do. So I thought it would be fun to end on a high note.”

Shears also denied that the group broke up because of a rift between him and fellow lead singer Ana Matronic. He admits that“we got into some fights” but an argument wasn’t the reason the group broke up.

However, a Scissor Sisters reunion could be in the works sometime in the future.

“That’s not to say we’re never going to do anything again,” Shears says. “The Scissor Sisters will be back.”