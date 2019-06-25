Kevin Feige defends Marvel’s controversial gay character

ABOVE: Kevin Feige. (Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons)

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige is defending Marvel’s first openly gay character who appeared briefly in “Avengers: Endgame.”

In a scene in the film, an unnamed man played by co-director Joe Russo, is seen at a support group for people who have lost their loves one to Thanos at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.” The man describes going on a first date with another man but they both end up crying over their lost loved ones before they get their food.

While promoting the film, brothers and co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo explained why it was important to include that scene.

“Representation is really important,” Joe told Deadline. “It was important to us as we did four of these films, we wanted a gay character somewhere in them. We felt it was important that one of us play him, to ensure the integrity and show it is so important to the filmmakers that one of us is representing that.”

Some fans weren’t impressed with the LGBTQ inclusion since Marvel included its first openly gay character but he was never named and shown in a small part.

In an interview with i09, Feige says the character was meant to be representative but not hailed as Marvel’s first gay hero.

“That was never meant to be our first focused character,” Feige told i09. “That was just meant to be a matter of fact and a matter of life and a matter of truth. And I liked it that our hero, Steve Rogers, doesn’t blink an eye at that fact. It is just truth and is heartbreaking for his loss and for the life he’s trying to put back together. It was never meant to be looked at as our first hero. I guess it’s the first reference, so it does, of course, get a lot of attention.”

Feige teased that fans looking for more LGBTQ representation in the Marvel universe won’t have to wait long. He also promised that the LGBTQ characters will have bigger roles.

“We haven’t been shy about saying that that’s coming and that there’s much more prominent LGBT heroes in the future,” Feige says.