Jill Soloway replaces Bryan Singer as director on ‘Red Sonja’ film

ABOVE: Jill Soloway (Photo courtesy Crown Archtype)

“Transparent” creator Jill Soloway is replacing Bryan Singer as the director and writer of the film “Red Sonja,” based on the 1973 Marvel comic.

The replacement announcement follows numerous rape and sexual assault allegations from underage boys against Singer as detailed in a lengthy report from the Atlantic in March.

After the allegations, studio executives at Millennium Films said they still planned to move forward with Singer as director. The project was eventually shelved until Soloway was tapped as replacement director and writer.

“I can’t wait to bring Red Sonja’s epic world to life,” Soloway told Deadline. “Exploring this powerful mythology and evolving what it means to be a heroine is an artistic dream come true.”