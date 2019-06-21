Watch: unheard Freddie Mercury song and video released

Universal Music Group has released an unheard version of the title track from Dave Clark’s 1986 musical “Time,” performed by Freddie Mercury.
The stripped down version is titled “Time Waits for No One” and features Mercury’s vocals with just a piano. “Time,” which resembles more of Queen’s signature sound, featured heavier production with 96 backing-track vocals.
Clark, frontman of Dave Clark Five, spent two years stripping the song down to just Mercury’s vocals and adding in a new piano track by pianist Mike Moran.
Watch the unearthed track and original track below.