Watch: unheard Freddie Mercury song and video released

By : Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, Courtesy of the National LGBT Media Association
June 21, 2019
Universal Music Group has released an unheard version of the title track from Dave Clark’s 1986 musical “Time,” performed by Freddie Mercury.

The stripped down version is titled “Time Waits for No One” and features Mercury’s vocals with just a piano. “Time,” which resembles more of Queen’s signature sound, featured heavier production with 96 backing-track vocals.

Photo via YouTube.

