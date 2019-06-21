PHOTOS: Tampa Bay Business Journal celebrates the Business of Pride 2019

TAMPA | The Tampa Bay Business Journal presented the 2019 Business of Pride awards at The Italian Club of Tampa June 20.

The annual awards, presented in partnership with the Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber of Commerce, recognize individuals and companies who work to advance LGBTQ equality in the workplace. Watermark Publishing Group was honored as an LGBTQ-owned company.

“I am so proud of the team at Watermark for being named an honoree,” Watermark owner, publisher and editor Rick Claggett shared ahead of the gathering. “For 25 years we have worked very hard to represent and inform our community and it is an honor to share this recognition with the amazing community of Tampa Bay.”

View a full list of the 2019 honorees and read more about the awards here. You can check out our photos from this year’s ceremony below.

Photos by Russ Martin, Dylan Todd.