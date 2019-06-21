PHOTOS: St Pete Pride celebrates 2019 Stonewall Reception

By : Ryan Williams-Jent
June 21, 2019
Comments: 0

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride held its annual Stonewall Reception at the Museum of Fine Arts June 20, another fabulous gathering during its loudest and proudest year yet.

The must-attend evening was hosted by Miguel Fuller, Holly O’Connor and Scotty “The Body” of Hot 101.5’s “Miguel & Holly Show.” It honored this year’s grand marshals, sponsors and featured “The Art of Fashion,” also welcoming Mayor Rick Kriseman for a special announcement.

Watermark was on hand to help celebrate. Check out our full St Pete Pride 2019 event listing here and our reception photos below.

Photos by Russ Martin, Dylan Todd, Ryan Williams-Jent.

 

 

 

