LGBTQ cosplayers find community, safe space at comic cons

ABOVE: LGBTQ Pride booth at Megacon 2019 in Orlando. (Photo by Rachel Dececco)

Geeks, nerds and comic book enthusiasts come in all shapes, sizes and colors … including rainbow.

Comic book conventions, or comic cons as they are called, have become cultural phenomenons in recent years. They’re places where celebrities from renowned movies, television and literature in genres ranging from fantasy and horror to superhero and science fiction (sci-fi) hold panel discussions and meet fans. More than that, these comic cons are LGBTQ safe spaces.

They began in the 1930s as a way for a small groups of sci-fi authors to meet with readers and share ideas through a nonprofit platform. Fast forward to today and the con industry has become a multi-million dollar giant. Central Florida and Tampa Bay host a variety of cons throughout the year, the largest of which is Orlando’s Megacon which brings in around $20 million annually to the local economy.

“I feel like with the ever increasing attachment to media there is in the world, we are ever moving forward,” says Derrick Jean-Baptiste of Entertainment Stew, a production company that specializes in applying philosophy to media.

Jean-Baptiste says the increasing popularity of these events is mainly due to cons moving from being catered by fans to being catered to fans, and that especially includes those who identify as LGBTQ.

Samantha Sainz-Veldez is a frequent attendee of cons throughout Central Florida. She believes LGBTQ fans coming to these types of events is vital not only for the success of the cons but for the advancement of equality.

“The more you see representation, the more we normalize it and the more it’s OK,” she says.

Jean-Baptiste agrees. “Everyone is more comfortable showing their true selves,” he says. “[Cons] have become a safe space for all people.”

The component of these events that lend themselves to be safe spaces is the art of cosplay, short for costume play. Cosplayers, individuals who participate in cosplay, are people of all orientations, sizes and gender identities who dress up as their favorite pop culture and media characters. And with more queer-identifying characters entering the media circuit, you see more queer characters being cosplayed at the cons.

“In the con community … It’s stepping front,” says Ashley Bray. Bray is a member of The Bombshells Cosplay, a traveling cosplay group that goes to conventions to promote female power and positivity. They do this by cosplaying the DC Bombshells, characters from Marguerite Bennett’s GLAAD award-nominated comic book series.

The comic itself features cannon queer DC characters like Poison Ivy and Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, but it also features strong women in general who are looked up to by queer women.

According to the Bombshells, representation doesn’t have to just come from the character. It can come straight from the cosplayer.

“Queer representation, even if created by the cosplayer and not a queer character gets a great reception,” says Ariel Gibson, a Bombshell who cosplays as Power Girl.

Brianna Rivera, who is the group’s Poison Ivy, is responsible for assembling The Bombshells Cosplay.

“Our whole point of why we do this is because we want girls, all girls, represented and to hold themselves strong,” she says.

Bray echos her sentiment. “Were all just giant nerds accepting other giant nerds, and that includes their sexuality preference,” she says.