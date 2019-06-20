PHOTOS: St Pete Pride 2019 kicks off at Sirata Beach Resort

ST. PETERSBURG |St Pete Pride 2019 officially kicked off at the Sirata Beach Resort June 19.

The organization promised “an event like no other during the weekend” ahead of the gathering and St Pete Pride delivered. Attendees proudly dined, danced and drank throughout the 13-acre getaway, which recently completed its $15 million renovation, enjoying its coastal design and sweeping views.Watermark was on hand to help kick off the 17th annual celebration, its loudest and proudest yet. Check out our full event listing here and our kickoff photos below.

Photos by Russ Martin, Ryan Williams-Jent.