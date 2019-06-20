Janet Mock lands historic multi-year Netflix deal

ABOVE: Janet Mock (Photo by Juston Smith; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

Author and activist Janet Mock has scored a three-year deal with Netflix making her the first transgender woman to have creative control at a major content company.

Netflix will have exclusive rights to Mock’s upcoming TV series and any feature film projects. Mock, who serves as director and writer on Ryan Murphy’s “Pose,” will also join Murphy’s “Hollywood” series as executive producer and writer. “Hollywood” is Murphy’s first project under his own major deal with Netflix.

Variety reports that Mock’s current projects underway at Netflix include a reboot of a classic sitcom, a college drama about a young transgender woman and another drama set during post-abolishment in New Orleans.

Mock plans to continue working on “Pose” into the show’s third season.

“I’m excited to announce that I am partnering with Netflix to tell stories on a global platform. So proud to join the ranks of digital content moguls as the first trans woman to call her own creative shots at a major content company,” Mock posted on Twitter about the big news.