St Pete Pride 2019: When and where to celebrate

ST. PETERSBURG | The 17th annual St Pete Pride, which sashays through the Sunshine City June 21-23, promises to be its loudest and proudest yet.

It follows last year’s successful Sweet 16, which welcomed 250,000 attendees over Pride weekend, around 15,000 shy of St. Petersburg’s entire estimated population. It was a feat that longtime LGBTQ ally and Pride supporter St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman welcomes yet again.

“We are excited to commemorate such a significant year for the LGBTQ community,” he says. “We hope parade attendees will enjoy each of our welcoming downtown districts, as well as that of the Grand Central District on Sunday for the street festival. I am so proud to welcome all to the great city of St. Petersburg, where the sun shines on all who live, work and play.”

“Florida’s largest Pride celebration belongs to everyone in St. Petersburg,” St Pete Pride President Chrys Bundy adds. “We are a shining example of what a community can be with leaders that care, with corporations that care and with small businesses that care. I’m excited that we are able to show the entire city, all of Florida and even the rest of the world what St. Petersburg can accomplish.”

A loud and proud variety of official and recognized events surround St Pete Pride 2019, beginning June 19. Check out Watermark’s in-depth St Pete Pride coverage here and our event listing below.

Wednesday, June 19

St Pete Pride Kickoff Party

Free, 7-10 p.m. | Sirata Beach Resort

St Pete Pride officially kicks off at the renovated Sirata Resort. The 13-acre getaway is a unique and private beach venue that allows guests to immerse themselves in a tropical landscape against the St. Pete Beach sunset. St Pete Pride promises the gathering will be “an event like no other during the weekend,” offering the perfect combination of sweeping nature views while maintaining an urban vibe.

Thursday, June 20

Tampa Bay Pride Worship Service

Free, 6:15 p.m. | Metro Inclusive Health

Celebrate Pride Weekend with a worship service that begins at Metro Inclusive Health and marches to King of Peace MCC. The evening’s theme is “Looking Back, Loving Forward” and a collection will benefit the local transgender community.

“Scott & Patti’s Greatest Hits”

$25-30, 6-9 p.m. | Catherine Hickman Theater

Scott Daniel and Matthew McGee make their only Pride appearance as mother/son lounge act Scott & Patti. They bring their mix of camp, improvisation and showmanship to an unforgettable show featuring hits and standards of today and yesterday as they raise funds for Gulfport’s LGBTQ Resource Center.

Stonewall St Pete Pride Reception

$30, 7-9 p.m. | Museum of Fine Arts

Hosted and sponsored by the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg, St Pete Pride’s must-attend reception will feature an open bar, light hors d’oeuvres and “The Art of Fashion.” Designers Urban Native by Erik Wise, Elizabeth Carson Racker &Audrey Pat McGhee and stylist Ricc Rollins from The Style Lab combine to deliver glamour and a splash of individuality.

All Pride Weekend

Friday, June 21-Sunday, June 23

The Gay District

No Cover | Grand Central District

Eat. Drink. And Play. The Grand Central District is host to numerous restaurants, bars, art galleries and antique shops that are open throughout the weekend and are LGBTQ friendly.

Pride Celebration at Enigma

No Cover, 12 p.m.-3 a.m. |Enigma St. Pete

Featuring drink specials and entertainment spanning Pride weekend. On Friday, show director Daphne Ferraro is joined by Tampa Bay entertainers Robyn Demornay and Jaeda Fuentes for 10 p.m. and midnight performances with DJ Craig Durty. After the parade on Saturday, fan favorite entertainers Kathryn Nevets, Jaeda Fuentes, Anita Waistline and Te Monet join DJ Blake Blaze.

Friday, June 21

Drag Queen Docent Tour

$14.95, 4-5 p.m. | Chihuly Collection

Tampa Bay performer Bak Lava welcomes guests to the Chihuly Collection for an educational and fun-filled tour highlighting thecolorful artwork of world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly. Proceeds will be split with St Pete Pride.

Transtastic: TransPride March Pre-Party

No Cover, 5:30-8 p.m. | Flying Boat Brewing Co.

The up-and-coming Flying Boat Brewing Company welcomes Pridegoers for board games, beer, movies and more. The LGBTQ-friendly establishment’s pre-party places an emphasis on the gender expansive community to empower community advocates and alliesahead ofthe third annual TransPride March.

The SP2 Concert ft. Lisa Loeb

Free or $50 VIP, 6-10 p.m. |North Straub Park

Lisa Loeb headlines this year’s SP2 Concert, a fundraiser hosted by St Pete Pride Entertainment Director Kori Stevens and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Alexis Mateo, featuring local fan favorites like Jennifer Real and Divine AF. It assists in funding Tampa Bay organizations as attendees cool down with Bud Light and Absolut Vodka beverages. Beverage sales benefit the St Pete Pride Community Grants Program.

Street Food and Craft Beer Festival

No Cover, 6-11 p.m. | Albert Whitted Park

The Gulf to Bay Food Truck Association hosts the 2nd annual Street Food & Craft Beer Festival. This pet- and family-friendly gathering features over 25 food trucks, beer, wine and entertainment. Parking is $5 at Albert Whitted Airport and benefits the Westcare Foundation.

Pride WOD

Suggested $20 donation, 6:30-8 p.m. |CrossFit St. Pete

CrossFit St. Pete’s prideful Workout of the Day (WOD). Participants should arrive early to sign waivers and socialize and stay afterwards for a cold refreshment from 3 Daughters Brewing. All registration funds will benefit Family Resources, one of the only nonprofits primarily focused on providing support for homeless LGBTQ youth in Pinellas County.

4th Annual Pride Shabbat

Free, 6:30-7:30 p.m. | Congregation B’nai Israel of St. Petersburg

The fourth annual Pride Shabbat is a welcoming Shabbat service embracing all traditions and community members. The service will be followed by a festive cocktail oneg.

3rd Annual One Love Prom In Wonderland

$20-90, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. | Flamingo Resort

Follow Project No Labels down the rabbit hole for an unforgettable prom during Pride. The organization’s annual gathering offers the LGBTQ community a chance to experience prom for the first time or the way they always wanted to with a Mad Hatters theme.

Launch Party

No Cover, 9 p.m.-3 a.m. | G St Pete

To celebrate the launch of Pride, G St Pete is giving away limited edition “Gay Pride Mickeys” hourly with no purchase necessary to win. Featuring a Burlesque show at midnight and $2 Pride shots all night long.

Saturday, June 22

Wells Fargo Pre-Parade Entertainment ft. Beth Sacks

Free, 1:55-6 p.m. | North Straub Park

Featuring at 1:55 p.m., Miss St Pete Pride 2019 Kenya M. Black; 2:00 p.m., swampland symphony; 2:30 p.m., karmic tattoo duo; 3:05 p.m., Miss St Pete Pride 2009 Star Montrese Love; 3:10 p.m., PheYonce Montrese; 3:15 p.m., Boys Entrance; 3:50 p.m., Victoria Michaels; 4 p.m., Melissa Crispo; 4:35 p.m., Brianna Summers; 4:40 p.m., Rolando; 5:00 p.m., Eleonora Diamond; 5:10 p.m., Alyssa Haley Walker and at 5:30 p.m., Derek Delequa. Pre-Parade headliner and International House Artist Beth Sacks performs at 6 p.m.

HCA Stage Pre-Parade Entertainment

Free, 2:10 p.m.-7 p.m. | South Straub Park

Featuring at 2:10 p.m., Gin Jinka; 2:15 p.m., Konstance Panic; 2:20 p.m.,Desire Sm’ore; 2:30 p.m., Samaya Sinsation; 2:35 p.m., Stephanie Delytes; 2:40 p.m.,Gretta Grip; 2:50 p.m., Gin Jinka; 2:55 p.m.,Francis Queer-Bot 9000; 3:00 p.m.,Jackson Blayze Le Shade; 3:15 p.m.,Desire Sm’ore; 3:20 p.m.,Samaya Sinsation; 3:25 p.m.,Ripp Lee; 3:40 p.m.,Victoria Summers; 3:45 p.m.,Francis Queer-Bot 9000; 3:50 p.m., Stephanie Delytes; 3:55 p.m., KonstancePanic; 4:00 p.m., GrettaGrip; 4:05 p.m., Elanora Diamond; 4:10 p.m., Gin Jinka; 4:15 p.m., Victoria Summers; 4:20 p.m., Juno Vibranz; 4:25 p.m., Nicole T. Lane; 4:30 p.m., Dena Cass; 4:35 p.m., Desire Sm’ore; 4:40 p.m., Mya Valentine; 4:45 p.m., Gin Jinka; 4:50 p.m., Victoria Summers; 4:55 p.m., Nicole T. Lane; 5:00 p.m., Dena Cass; 5:05 p.m., Juno Vibranz; 5:25 p.m., Mayvn Misbehavin; 5:30 p.m., Conundrum; 5:35 p.m., Kezra Leon; 5:50 p.m., Matcha; 5:55 p.m., De Lovely; 6:00 p.m., RippLee; 6:05 p.m., Missy Hetaira; 6:10 p.m., Mya Valentine; 6:15 p.m., Mayvn Misbehavin; 6:20 p.m., Matcha; 6:25 p.m., Gabby Rosa; 6:30 p.m., De Lovely; 6:35 p.m., Conundrum; 6:40 p.m.,Ripp Lee; 6:45 p.m., Ja’staria Sherrington; 6:50 p.m., Mayvn Misbehavin; 6:55 p.m., Gabby Rosa and at 7:00 p.m., Ja’staria Sherrington.

Parade Day Party

No Cover, 3 p.m.-3 a.m. | G St Pete

Within walking distance to the parade, G St Pete welcomes patrons for a fun-filled day of celebration with Absolut specials, great music and a break from the sun.

2019 St Pete Pride TransPride March

Free, 6:30-7 p.m. | Downtown St. Petersburg

The third annual TransPride March kicks off the Tech Data St Pete Pride Parade and aimsto inspire all transgender and gender non-conforming people to realize a world where we are all safe, loved, and empowered is possible. Last year’s march saw a record 750 marchers to celebrate advocacy and coming together. The first 1000 registrants will receive a 2019 St Pete Pride TransPride March T-Shirt.

Tech Data St Pete Pride Parade

Free-$125 VIP, 7:15 p.m.-9:30 p.m. | Downtown St. Petersburg

Thousands of marchers sashay along Bayshore Dr. displaying theirPrideas thousands more cheer them on. Celebrating diversity, this year showcases the community’s unbridled self-expression. Glamstands VIP admission is $85 and includes snacks and beverages, bleacher seating and air conditioned restrooms.Glamstands VIP boxes are $125, hold 10 people and all 10 tickets must be purchased at once. The 10′ x 10′ private viewing area includes the amenities and reserved seatingalong the parade route.

Iberian Rooster After Parade Concert

No Cover, 9 p.m.-3 a.m. | SubCentral at The Iberian Rooster

This underground drag and burlesque show in SubCentral at the Iberian Roosterbegins with DJ Greg Anderson with performances at 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Cohosts Adriana Sparkle and Ashlee T. Bangkx welcome Carmen lai Garden, Mya Valentine, Zeal Milan and Vyn Suazion.

St Pete Pride After Party

No Cover, 9 p.m. | Quench Lounge

After the Tech Data St Pete Pride Parade, mingle with the Men of Quench and enjoy Quench Lounge’s fabulous Diva Show during an official St Pete Pride After Party! Drink Specials after 9 p.m. include $3 Quench Drafts and $4 Fireball. After 1 a.m., the hotspot offers $3 drinks.

Pride After Party

No Cover, 9 p.m.-3 a.m. | G St Pete

DJ Ranny keeps the party going at G St Pete. This party features Pride-themed decor and giveaways to make the dance floor glow as guests enjoy drink specials and multiple rooms of entertainment.

After Parade Concert ft. VASSY

Free-$15 VIP, 9:30-10:15 p.m. | North Straub Park

St Pete Pride’s inaugural and free After Parade concert features VASSY, a multi-platinum, award-winning international recording artist and songwriter. VIP tickets are available for $15 and purchase includes 2-11 p.m. access to the viewing area of the Wells Fargo Main Stage.

Pride Closer

Free-$15, 10 p.m.-3 a.m. | Morph

Following last year’s Pride Rooftop Disco, the Pride Closer offers a colorful and vibrant celebration of dance music’s LGBTQ roots. Free before 11 p.m. with RSVP, $5 before midnight and $15 after.

The Glittering Firework Celebration

Free, 10:15-10:30 p.m. | Downtown Waterfront

Born from a single night of protest in 1969, the true spirit of Pride lives on 50 years later in St. Petersburg and throughout the world. St Pete Pride reflects on how the LGBTQ has come in a dazzling spectacle of sparkles and eruption.

Sunday, June 23

St Pete Pride Street Festival

Free, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. | Grand Central District

More than 50,000 are expected for this year’s St Pete Pride Street Festival, the largest community event of the season! Festival goers come together to make history while enjoying a day of live performances and entertainment, community booths, art and fantastic food in paradise. St Pete Pride promises that there’s something for everyone.

Best Little Whorehouse on Central

No Cover, 12-3 p.m. | Punky’s Bar & Grill

Enjoy the cast from Punky’s Bar & Grill as they spoof the “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” Led by Victoria Michaels, the cast will put on a romp roaring show as guests enjoy food and drink specials.