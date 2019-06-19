‘Queer Eye’ renewed for seasons four and five

“Queer Eye” is set to return for a fourth and fifth season.

Antoni Porowski (Food and Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion) will be back for two additional seasons, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

Season four, which continues in Kansas City, will start streaming on July 19.

Season five will change locations with the Fab Five changing lives in the city of Philadelphia.

The Fab Five will also head to Japan for their Netflix special “Queer Eye: We’re In Japan!” but an airdate has not yet been revealed.

