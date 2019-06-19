‘Pose’ renewed for season three

FX has renewed “Pose” for season three just one episode into the groundbreaking series’ second season.

Deadline reports that the premiere episode of season two was the highest rated “Pose” episode bringing in 1.2 million viewers and 572,00 for adults 18-49. It brought in seven percent more total viewers than its series premiere in June 2018.

“‘Pose’ has elevated our culture and the TV landscape like few shows before it, and we are honored to partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals on a third season,” FX Networks and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf said in a statement. “Our thanks to the entire creative team, including Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Erica Kay, the amazing cast and crew and everyone at Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions for this incredibly entertaining, enlightening and groundbreaking series.”

“Pose” chronicles the underground ballroom scene of the late 1980s and 1990s in New York City. It follows Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista (Mj Rodriguez), a transgender woman diagnosed with HIV, as she chooses to leave the House of Abundance, headed by Elektra Ferocity (Dominique Jackson), to form her own house.

The series broke the record for the largest cast of transgender actors and the largest total LGBTQ cast.

The cast includes Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dominique Jackson and Billy Porter.

“Pose” airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

Photo via Pose FX’s Facebook page.