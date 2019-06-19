PHOTOS: Disneyland Paris made Pride month history with ‘Magical Pride’ event

Disneyland Paris made LGBTQ history earlier this month when it celebrated Disney’s “Magical Pride,” the first Disney-organized and affiliated Pride celebration for the LGBTQ community in one of its theme parks.

The celebration took place on June 1 and featured a parade, exclusive character meet-and-greets and live musical performances from British pop group Years and Years, 80s French Disco queen Corine and LGBTQ icon Boy George, who performed a Pride-filled DJ set.

Come Out With Pride’s Holly Strout visited Disneyland Paris during the event.

“Disney out did themselves with their Inaugural Magical Pride Parade and Event,” Strout says. “The inclusivity and welcoming environment for the LGBTQ+ Community and Allies was phenomenal. We must have this event brought to Walt Disney World in Florida.”

Disney World Orlando has hosted Gay Day at the Magic Kingdom since 1991 but has never been an officially sanctioned Disney event.

Similarly, Magical Pride has been held at Disneyland Paris since 2014, but was only this year officially recognized.

Check out Strout’s photos from her Magical Pride visit below.