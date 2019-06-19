City of Largo raises Pride flag in historical first

LARGO, Fla. | Advocates and allies gathered June 18 at Largo City Hall to raise the Pride flag in recognition of Pride Month, a historical first for the city of over 82,000.

“Happy Pride Month, Largo! The City of Largo is committed to building an inclusive community that is diverse, and respects and values the perspectives of all individuals,” officials shared via social media ahead of the gathering. They subsequently welcomed supporters to join them for the ceremony to “create an inclusive, equitable and compassionate community.”

Happy Pride Month, Largo! The City of Largo is committed to building an inclusive community that is diverse, and…

Largo’s City Commission voted unanimously for the initiative June 11. It was spearheaded by Commissioner Michael Smith, the city’s first openly gay elected official who first took office in 2011. He was re-elected in 2014 and again in 2018, serving as Vice Mayor from 2017-2018.

“Today is a first for the city of Largo,” Smith shared with Watermark ahead of raising the flag. “I’m so proud of our City Commission for stepping up and making Largo truly Your Community of Choice in Tampa Bay.”

City officials echoed the commissioner via social media. “Building the Community of Choice in Tampa Bay means creating a welcoming, equitable and compassionate Largo,” they shared. “To support these efforts, City Commission approved raising the pride flag and join our neighbors in recognizing #PrideMonth.”

Building the Community of Choice in Tampa Bay means creating a welcoming, equitable and compassionate Largo. To support…

“Largo has turned a page and will continue progress,” Smith added. “I look forward to seeing what we become.”