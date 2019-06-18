The Try Guys’ Eugene Lee Yang comes out as gay in dance video

ABOVE: Eugene Lee Yang. (Screenshot via YouTube)

Eugene Lee Yang, one-fourth of the YouTube collective the Try Guys, came out as gay in a powerful dance video.

The 33-year-old never says the words “I’m gay” but instead tells his story through a choreographed dance with music by Odesza.

The video starts out with Yang spending time with his family. When he attempts to express himself and puts on lipstick, he gets slapped.

He later appears in a church service while a preacher appears to condemn him. Later, Yang is seen dancing with a female dancer before a male dancer catches his eye. The female dancer hands him off and Yang engages in an intimate dance with the male dancer.

In the next scene, Yang dresses in drag and goes dancing at gay club. A man comes in and points his finger, in the imitation of a gun, at the crowd. A mob then comes over to Yang and beats him up.

At the end, Yang walks through a screaming crowd while staring into the camera.

The video also includes a fundraiser for the Trevor Project.

“I created this music video as my personal way of coming out as a proud gay man who has many unheard, specific stories to tell. I withheld because of fear and shame shaped by my background but I promise to give my full truth in the rest of my life’s work,” Yang explained on Twitter.

He added, “You can turn off Find My Friends because I will be at the gay bars.”

I created this music video as my personal way of coming out as a proud gay man who has many unheard, specific stories to tell. I withheld because of fear and shame shaped by my background but I promise to give my full truth in the rest of my life’s work.🏳️‍🌈https://t.co/bLTX7c4fwv pic.twitter.com/0nLLAWR5FC — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) June 15, 2019

You can turn off Find My Friends because I will be at the gay bars. — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) June 16, 2019

Yang and his friends Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer and Zach Kornfeld formed the Try Guys,a series where the guys attempt various things, while working at BuzzFeed. In 2018, they left BuzzFeed and formed 2nd Try LLC.

Watch below.