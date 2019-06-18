Man with gun threatens transgender women in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department says a man with a gun threatened transgender women near Casa Ruby on June 15.

A police report the Washington Blade obtained notes officers received a call about a man with a gun.

One of the callers told officers he “noticed a vehicle sitting in the parking lot … and he approached the vehicle.”

The report states the driver “stated, ‘I want my dick sucked, go get me one of those trannies.’” The caller told the officers he “advised the driver that the location was private property and advised the driver to leave.”

Casa Ruby CEO Ruby Corado told the Blade on June 16 during a telephone interview the incident took place in the parking lot in front of Casa Ruby at around 6 p.m. on Saturday. The police report notes the caller also told officers he “was advised by three unknown witnesses that the same male in the same vehicle displayed a weapon to them in the parking lot” of a pizza restaurant “across the street from Casa Ruby.

“He pulled a gun and said, you will suck my dick,’” Corado told the Blade, referring to the second incident.

Corado in a Facebook post said the man threatened two trans Casa Ruby clients with a gun. She told the Blade the second incident took place as they were walking from a nearby McDonald’s on Georgia Avenue.

“They were able to run away,” said Corado.

Saturday’s incidents took place less than two days after Zoe Spears, a trans woman who previously lived at Casa Ruby, was killed in Fairmount Heights in Prince George’s County. Major Brian Reilly of the Prince George’s County Police Department on June 14 told reporters that Spears knew Ashanti Carmon, trans woman who was murdered in the same area near Eastern Avenue on the Maryland-D.C. border on March 30.

Trans and cisgender women who are sex workers are known to gather in the area in which Spears and Carmon were killed. Earline Budd, a trans activist in D.C., told the Blade over the weekend that Spears “made it no secret” she saw Carmon’s murder.

“This is what they do to the girls on Eastern Avenue,” said Corado, referring to the incidents near Casa Ruby. “This is what they do to them on the stroll, but we’re not on the stroll.”

Corado told the Blade she plans to install a new security system to protect Casa Ruby’s clients.