Taylor Swift releases cameo-filled video for new single, calls for passing of Equality Act

Taylor Swift released the music video for her latest single, a full-fledged Pride anthem called “You Need To Calm Down,” on her YouTube channel June 17 and it is packed full of cameos.

The three and a half minute video is directed by Drew Kirsch along with Swift who also doubles as executive producer with Todrick Hall.

Throughout the video as Swift sings about GLAAD, parades and how throwing “shade never made anybody less gay!,” the video features tons of cameos such as Hall, the “Queer Eye” Fab Five, “Drag Race” queens dressed as iconic divas, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Renyolds, Billy Porter, RuPaul, Jessie Tyler Ferguson, Hayley Kiyoko and Ciara, just to name a few.

Swift, dressed as a pack of french fries, also dances with Katy Perry dressed as a hamburger. Swift and Perry have famously been in a feud for several years.

The video finishes with the following message:

“Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally. Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org.”

“You Need To Calm Down” is the second single off Swift’s upcoming seventh studio album, “Lover,” scheduled for release Aug. 23.

Watch the full video below.