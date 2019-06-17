St Pete Pride announces VASSY as replacement headliner

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride has announced that VASSY will replace Rita Ora as the inaugural After Parade Concert headliner on Saturday, June 22.

VASSY is a multi-platinum, award-winning international recording artist and songwriter, St Pete Pride shared June 17. She replaces British pop singer Ora, whose cancellation was announced June 8.

“Concrete Heart,” VASSY’s current hit, has ranked on the Billboard Dance Music Charts for six weeks in a row. In addition to her music, she is also a proud ambassador of the NOH8 Campaign, the charitable organization which promotes equality through education, advocacy, social media and visual protest.

“We wanted to work with someone that stays true to our vision of LGBT advocacy,” St Pete Pride Executive Director Luke Blankenship says, “as well as deliver a world-class experience for our attendees.”

While the After Parade concert is free, VIP tickets are available for $15. Purchase includes 2-11 p.m. access to the viewing area of the Wells Fargo Main Stage in North Straub Park.

Watch VASSY’s “Concrete Heart” below:

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit StPetePride.com.

