PHOTOS: Tampa Bay Rays win Pride Night 2019

ST. PETERSBURG | The Tampa Bay Rays triumphed over the Los Angeles Angels during the team’s annual Pride Night at Tropicana Field June 14.

A total of 21,598 Pride and sports enthusiasts attended the game, which began after Tampa Mayor Jane Castor threw the first pitch, Congressman Charlie Crist said a few words and fan favorite entertainer Jennifer Real sang the National Anthem. The Rays spent five innings behind at 4-0 before scoring five times in the sixth and adding four runs in the seventh, winning 9-4.

As they have previously, the Rays offered a specialty Pride hat for supporters who’d purchased tickets in advance. They also marked the occasion with a rainbow logo on the mound.

“We have Pride and are proud to celebrate our community,” the team shared via social media June 15.

Watermark was proud to attend the annual outing. Check out our photos below.

Photos by Russ Martin, Dylan Todd, Ryan Williams-Jent.