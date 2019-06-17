PHOTOS: Orlando VA celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month

ORLANDO | The Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona celebrated its ninth annual LGBT+ Pride Month Celebration in Orlando June 14.

More than two dozen VA services, LGBTQ organizations and community programs gathered in the VA’s Lake Nona Auditorium to educate LGBTQ veterans and celebrate Pride.

The event featured LGBTQ veteran guest speakers telling their stories as well as a performance by the Orlando Gay Chorus.

The event was organized by the VA’s LGBT Veteran Care Coordinator Keri Griffin.

Check out our photo’s from the event below.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.