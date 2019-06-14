Taylor Swift’s new single tells LGBTQ haters to ‘calm down’

ABOVE: Taylor Swift during her 1989 tour in Glasgow in June 2015. (Image by marcen27, from Flickr)

Taylor Swift released her latest single and it is a full-fledged Pride anthem!

The song, titled “You Need To Calm Down,” is the second single off Swift’s upcoming seventh studio album, “Lover.”

In the upbeat tune sure to be playing on the dance floors of LGBTQ clubs all Pride month long, Swift sings in the chorus “You need to calm down, you’re being too loud” and “You need to just stop, like can you just not step on his gown? You need to calm down.”

In the songs’ second verse, Swift gives a shout out to the LGBTQ organization GLAAD, references “sunshine on the street at the parade” and says “shade never made anybody less gay!”

According to NBC News, GLAAD reported an influx of donations since the song’s release with many of the donations being in the amount of $13, the specific amount most likely due to 13 being Swift’s self-professed lucky number.

“Taylor Swift is one of the world’s biggest pop stars,” Anthony Ramos, director of talent engagement at GLAAD, said in an emailed statement to NBC News. “The fact that she continues to use her platform and music to support the LGBTQ community … is a true sign of being an ally. ‘You Need to Calm Down’ is the perfect Pride anthem, and we’re thrilled to see Taylor standing with the LGBTQ community to promote inclusivity, equality, and acceptance this Pride month.”

Swift’s new album “Lover” is scheduled for release Aug. 23. Listen to Swift’s latest single “You Need To Calm Down” below.