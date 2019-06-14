‘My Little Pony’ introduces lesbian couple

ABOVE: “My Little Pony.” (Photo via Twitter)

“My Little Pony” will introduce characters Aunt Holiday and Aunt Loft as a lesbian couple on an upcoming episode airing on Discovery Family Channel on June 15.

Aunt Holiday and Aunt Lofty also appear as a lesbian couple in the book series but have yet to appear on the show until show. Writer Michael Vogel confirmed they would appear as a same-sex couple on Twitter when a fan posted a photo of the ponies.

“What a cute couple,” Vogel tweeted.

One user asked “Are they really lesbians in the actual book” and Vogel replied “Well they aren’t sisters so…”

The person asks “Are you saying they are?” and Vogel tweets back “When I say ‘cute couple’ I’m saying that Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty are a cute couple. Yes.”

Vogel also gave a shout to his co-writers Nicole Dubuc and Josh Haber for making the show more LGBTQ inclusive.