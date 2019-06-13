Watermark’s Wedding Bells: Jamie DeHay & Jay Hawkins

Jamie DeHay and husband Jay Hawkins really knew how to make an entrance to their wedding—by seaplane.

“Because the wedding venue was located on a lake and to go along with our travel theme, we arrived to the wedding by seaplane—underscored by ‘Game of Thrones’ theme music—to the surprise of the guests, who all assumed we would be coming by boat or jet ski,” says DeHay. “It was by far the most thrilling and memorable part of the wedding.”

The two met online in 2007, but didn’t start dating until January 2009. “We have known each other for 12 years, dating and living together for 10 years before getting married last month,” DeHay says.

“I felt Jamie was the one for me shortly after meeting him,” Hawkins shares. “I loved his ambition and desire to further his career. It wasn’t until eight years later that we were legally able to marry.”

DeHay—who is a designer for themed attractions and environments as well as a scenic designer—moved to Orlando from Charleston, South Carolina., in 2005. Hawkins—who is a home insurance inspection manager—moved to Orlando from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1991. The couple co-own and operate Unseen Images Theatre producing shows around Central Florida. They currently live together in the College Park neighborhood of Orlando.

Hawkins popped the question to DeHay on a cruise after almost nine years of dating and living together. After a live show of “Grease” they got into line to take formal night pictures. Once they got in front of the photographer, Hawkins got down on one knee.

“Jamie’s ‘Yes!’ was met by cheers from friends who were with us on that cruise and several other strangers who were in the immediate area,” Hawkins says. “It was perfect!”

The two would describe the wedding day as perfect, too. Arriving by seaplane was only just the beginning to a memorable day.

As guests were arriving, the Broadway Brunch Bunch of Hamburger Mary’s Orlando fame were dressed as flight attendants and pilots, and sat all of the guests to travel-themed pop music—the parents were seated to “Come Fly With Me” and they performed “Jet Set” from the Broadway musical “Catch Me If You Can” right before the groom’s arrived by seaplane and came dancing down the aisle with their wedding party.

“The venue told us that it had only been done a couple times in the many years they have been performing weddings there,” Hawkins says. “We only told a select few about our plans so our guests and wedding party were quite surprised when we buzzed the crowd, landed on the lake and taxied up to the beach.”

For the reception, guests dined on oysters and a hot air balloon cake. The decor consisted of vintage suitcases, maps and globes. The guestbook was individual vintage postcards guests wrote well wishes on and dropped into a suitcase. Each table was named after a different city from around the world and had postcards from that city, finished off with a hot air balloon centerpiece.

After cocktail hour, they performed a flash mob version of “It’s Your Wedding Day” from the Broadway musical “The Wedding Singer,” as guests were taking their seats for the reception.

They also performed a medley from “Grease” and finished the night with a medley from “Wizard Of Oz,” Jamie’s all-time favorite movie.

Aside from the theatrics, DeHay describes the best part of the day for him. “Just having so many people that we care about, both friends and family—over 150 in total—together in the same space at the same time and celebrating LOVE. That was an incredible feeling that I will cherish forever.”

Engagement date: Nov. 24, 2017

Wedding date: April 12, 2019

Venue: Paradise Cove

Colors: Blue, green and yellow

Wedding Song/Artist: “Everything” by Michael Bublé

Live Entertainment: Broadway Bunch Bunch

DJ Service: DJ JB Burgos

Sound / Lighting: Ray Christianna

Caterer: Plus Catering

Officiant: Lee Bennett and Guy Jacobs

Florist: Ian Tafoya

Cake Bakery: Baker’s Cottage Cakes

Cake/Cupcake Flavors: Berry Delicious with a salted caramel topping.

Theme: Vintage travel

Photographer: Photography By Greg