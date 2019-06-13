Broadway showcase to benefit Project No Labels

TAMPA | Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will provide opening remarks June 22 during the 13th production of Life Amplified Connections, a Broadway-themed showcase benefiting Project No Labels (PNL) at Stageworks Theatre.

Life Amplified has tackled issues like human trafficking, bullying, PTSD and sexual violence to raise funds for nonprofits since 2013. The gathering is produced by the philanthropic side of marketing company WriteOne Creative Services and will feature 21 performers from throughout Tampa Bay. A number of community partners will showcase their services ahead of the event.

“I am completely humbled by incredible people like Mayor Castor and our cast whose involvement helps get the word out about the local nonprofit,” showcase founder Deborah Bostock-Kelley says. “It only takes one person to make a difference and make an impact.”

All proceeds raised from the $20 concert benefit PNL, which seeks to unite Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ community for the betterment of all while creating an atmosphere of positivity. The organization recently launched a new program focusing on assisting community leaders, advocates and transgender individuals with the cost of therapy. “This is truly what saves lives … in most cases they are turning around and helping others,” PNL CEO Claire Elisan says. “It’s beautiful.”

Life Amplified Connections will be held June 21 from 1-3:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Life-Amplified.TicketLeap.com, ProjectNoLabels.org or the Facebook event page.